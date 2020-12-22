Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SECCF opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. Serco Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

