Silverback Asset Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

NASDAQ:TLGT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. 2,580,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.68. Teligent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

