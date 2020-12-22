SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SITE. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $157.23. 2,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,171. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $156.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.10. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

