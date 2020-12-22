Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Sleep Number from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $84.40 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $50,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,442.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $2,836,592.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,156 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,884. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

