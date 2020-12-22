Small Love Potion 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $125,476.00 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $125,476.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00140263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00717475 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00176766 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00375777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00105224 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.