Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $303.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Accenture from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.75.

ACN stock opened at $261.42 on Friday. Accenture has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Accenture by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

