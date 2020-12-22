Smith Barney Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of SPNS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,909. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sapiens International has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $35.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 135,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter worth about $3,037,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 86,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after buying an additional 81,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

