Smith Barney Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RGLXY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RTL Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 822. RTL Group has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

