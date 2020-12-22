Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $46.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.63.

SNN stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,030,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,010,000 after acquiring an additional 445,535 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 743.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 175,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 163,213 shares during the period. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

