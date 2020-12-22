SolarCoin Hits Market Cap of $983,132.09 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $983,132.09 and approximately $14,174.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00475604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000269 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.