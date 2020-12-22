Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Soligenix in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Soligenix stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,567,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,081. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 477.38% and a negative return on equity of 468.27%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNGX. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Soligenix by 1,086.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 124,334 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the third quarter valued at $129,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Soligenix by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

