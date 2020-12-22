SONM (SNM) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.16 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. SONM has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $1.16 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SONM has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00053041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00351497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027149 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM (SNM) is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official website is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

