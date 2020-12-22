Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SON. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.52.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

