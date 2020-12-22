SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 212,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

