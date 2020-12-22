Sphere Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Million (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $1,045.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sphere has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,390.64 or 0.99986372 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018346 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000256 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00054882 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.