Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Cut to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $551.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4,694.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 87,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

