Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 89,950.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 57.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter worth $14,568,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $117.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $129.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.73.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $464.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

In other news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,353 shares of company stock worth $2,770,959. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.