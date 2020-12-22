STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.18 on Top Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00004999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, DSX, Tokens.net and Kyber Network. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $37.88 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00346270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00030391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002189 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokens.net, DSX, OKCoin, HitBTC, DDEX, Kyber Network, IDCM and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

