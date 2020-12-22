State Street Corp Acquires 855 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

State Street Corp grew its position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 272.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth $351,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kim York purchased 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,495 shares of company stock worth $82,223. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBNC. ValuEngine raised Reliant Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

