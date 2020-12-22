State Street Corp Cuts Position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

State Street Corp decreased its position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,167 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.01% of PCSB Financial worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PCSB Financial by 265.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the third quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth $160,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCSB stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $260.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.60. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCSB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PCSB Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

