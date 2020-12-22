State Street Corp Decreases Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Daseke worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the second quarter valued at $956,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Daseke by 167.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 156,233 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Daseke by 137.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Daseke, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

