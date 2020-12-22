State Street Corp Has $4.32 Million Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

State Street Corp cut its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,217,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,785 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $210.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $205.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. On average, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

