Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Gap Up to $0.77

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.89. Steel Connect shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 740 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $164.86 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STCN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 445,506.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71,281 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 558,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,822,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Connect, Inc

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

