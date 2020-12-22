Steem Dollars Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.54 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00011555 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $15.96 million and $2.54 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,460.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.88 or 0.01337898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00074035 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000503 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003962 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00276427 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,888,549 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

