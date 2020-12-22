Stephens Raises Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target to $52.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

