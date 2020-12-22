StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.88

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 6269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000.

About StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

