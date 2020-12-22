Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $28.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.18.

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, 140166 raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $34.23. 5,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,410. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

