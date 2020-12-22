Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.16

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.16 and last traded at $71.80, with a volume of 7177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFIX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -107.35 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $104,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 739,191 shares of company stock worth $26,846,438. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after buying an additional 75,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $220,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $1,869,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $335,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

