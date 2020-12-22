Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,150 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,150% compared to the average daily volume of 92 put options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $25.13.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24).

In other news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,120.8% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 359,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 329,854 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment supplies various components of nuclear fuel to utilities. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.