Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Pacific Biosciences of California Put Options (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,915 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 984% compared to the typical volume of 269 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on PACB. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

PACB stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.70. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $18,586,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,587,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,942,365 shares of company stock valued at $28,554,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,332,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after buying an additional 91,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

