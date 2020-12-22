Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,067 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,023% compared to the average daily volume of 95 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.65.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

