Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Sells $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 0.23.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000.

STOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

