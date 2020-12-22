Streamr Trading Down 4.5% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $27.77 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00353119 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Streamr (DATA) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

