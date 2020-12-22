Strs Ohio Has $1.57 Million Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. BidaskClub cut Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist upped their target price on Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

In other Freshpet news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,276.03 and a beta of 0.87. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $142.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.21 and its 200-day moving average is $109.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

