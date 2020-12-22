Strs Ohio Has $1.62 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 79.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 490,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 217,219 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,235,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,783,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.