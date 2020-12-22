Strs Ohio Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after acquiring an additional 531,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after acquiring an additional 527,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 99.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 423,456 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.06.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

