Strs Ohio Purchases 861 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,022,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,979,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,714,000 after buying an additional 721,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 425,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 781,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 407,450 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

ROIC stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.28. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

