Strs Ohio Sells 1,093 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after purchasing an additional 299,655 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,548,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,197,000 after purchasing an additional 145,047 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total value of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.70.

CRL opened at $250.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $257.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

