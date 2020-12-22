Strs Ohio Sells 1,437 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Insulet by 17.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 90.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 62,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $237.41 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $269.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.46. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 847.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

