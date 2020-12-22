Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 2,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Suez in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92.

About Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

