Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Trading Up 3.8%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

