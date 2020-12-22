Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Summit State Bank stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. Summit State Bank has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $72.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit State Bank stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,051 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 3.58% of Summit State Bank worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

