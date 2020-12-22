Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Summit State Bank stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. Summit State Bank has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $72.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.86.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter.
Summit State Bank Company Profile
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.
