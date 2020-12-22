Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,064,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 169,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 893,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 806,868 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 228,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,783,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,020,000 after buying an additional 96,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.1606 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

