Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Insider Sells $1,546,865.52 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,865.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NOVA traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,488. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $48.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,697 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $93,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 616,274 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after purchasing an additional 210,099 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

