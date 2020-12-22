SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.54

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 14620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

STKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on SunOpta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $938.05 million, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $314.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,567,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 187,069 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 692,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 401,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

