Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stake Decreased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,611.39 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $603,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $1,576,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,839 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,685.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,841,565 shares of company stock worth $565,803,071 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

