Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.62 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.62 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $635.34 or 0.02663067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025693 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 638,174,330 coins and its circulating supply is 301,534,967 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.