Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CMO Sells $1,024,268.70 in Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,024,268.70. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stefan K.F. Schwabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,173,391.11.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 245,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,396. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUPN. ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.