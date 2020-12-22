SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.06.

SIVB opened at $367.50 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.08.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 608,828 shares of company stock worth $18,608,777. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $17,221,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,403 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

