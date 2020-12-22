Swarm (SWM) Trading Down 22.2% This Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Swarm has a market cap of $1.13 million and $1,058.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars.

